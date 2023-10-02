Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Oklahoma mother-of-three was struck and killed by a plane wing while riding a lawnmower on an airport runway.

Samantha Hayes, 27, was riding the mower on the grass at Broken Bow Airport, a small airport 170 miles northeast of Dallas, on Friday afternoon.

At the time, pilot James Baxter, 70, was also preparing to land his 1972 Bananza A36 on the runway, reported KFOR.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Mr Baxter spotted Hayes riding the mower and quickly tried to manoeuvre the craft to avoid hitting her but was unable to do so.

The wing of the plane clipped Hayes in the head.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unclear if she worked at the rural airport or why she was riding a lawnmower there at the time of the tragedy.

She has since been remembered by friends as a hardworking and devoted mother.

“Samantha Hayes was a wonderful great mom to her three babies,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Samantha Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene (Facebook )

“She was a single mom who worked hard to give them a safe and loving home! These babies knew they were loved everyday all day!”

“We never know when these things are gonna happen but they can and for her it did.”

No charges have been filed against Mr Baxter but the incident remains under investigation.

The Independent has reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety for further comment.