Six female high school students killed in Oklahoma crash with truck

Six female high school students were killed in Oklahoma when the car they were traveling in was involved in a crash with a semi-truck.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that all of the victims in the fatal accident on Tuesday attended Tishomingo High School, according to KFOR.

Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday saying the school district is mourning the loss of high school students.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents.

“Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the crash scene, where. the truck appeared to have slid off the road near a stop sign.

“Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community. This is an absolute tragedy which will have life long effects. This community and families need our support and prayers at this time,” the department stated in a Facebook post.