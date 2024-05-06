The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A student fraternity from the University of Mississipi has expelled a student after he was filmed making monkey noises at a Black protester during a recent Gaza solidarity demonstration.

The shocking incident was captured on video, and showed the white student, a counter-protestor, jumping up and down, hooting like a monkey toward a protester who was live-streaming on her phone.

Referring to Black people as monkeys is a known racist trope dating back hundreds of years and used to justify slavery and Jim Crow law.

In a statement, the Phi Delta Theta fraternity said that it had reviewed the incident and that the individual’s actions were “unacceptable”. The student was not named.

“The past few weeks have been challenging for many colleges and universities across the United States as they struggle to balance the protection of free speech with maintaining appropriate and respectful discourse among demonstrators and others within the campus community,” the statement read.

A student counter-protester is seen jumping up and down and making money noises towards a Black female protester at the University of Mississipi – known as Ole Miss – on Thursday ( Stacey Spiehler via YouTube )

“As part of that community, Phi Delta Theta recognizes that freedom of expression is part of the collegiate experience; however, the Fraternity is committed to upholding its principles as a private membership organization.

“After reviewing the incident, it was determined that the individual’s behavior was unacceptable. The action in question was offensive, outside the bounds of this discourse, and contradictory to our values.

In partnership with local alumni, undergraduate leadership, and the university, disciplinary due process was initiated which resulted in the removal of membership. The situation will continue to be monitored in cooperation with any further investigation.”

The University of Mississipi – colloquially known as “Ole Miss” – has not yet responded to the student’s removal from the fraternity or the specific video.

“It was easily 10-1 counter-protesters to protesters,” Stacey J Spiehler, who posted the original clip to X, told The Independent. She said the woman, a student, stepped outside the protected barricade and was taking video on her phone.

As the woman approaches the group of male students, chants of “lock her up” can be heard.

“Counter-protesters were throwing things. I saw half a chicken parm sandwich on the ground, a carrot,” Ms Spiehler said. “She was brave, holding her own and had more intelligence and empathy in her little finger than that whole crowd. Whether or not you agree with her, she embodies UM.”

The video surfaced as ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at multiple college campus across the nation continue over the Israel-Gaza war.

In a statement to The Independent on Friday, a spokesperson for Ole Miss wrote: “Statements were made at the demonstration on our campus Thursday that were offensive and inappropriate.

“We cannot comment specifically about that video, but the university is looking into reports about specific actions. Any actions that violate university policy will be met with appropriate action.”

The video prompted reaction from politicians, though opinion was clearly devided. Republican legislator Rep. Mike Collins from Georgia, reposted the video showing the racist slur and wrote “Ole Miss taking care of business.”

Other politicians later weighed in. “This is a video showing anti-Blackness,” Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner wrote, reposting Collins’ post. “This is a sitting Congressman applauding it.”

Rob Smith, a U.S. veteran of the Iraq War, wrote, “An elected official in the House of Representatives should absolutely not be tweeting out this video with this caption. This stuff is what makes the Republican Party absolutely toxic to the vast majority of Black Americans. This is so not the way.”