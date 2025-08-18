Unlimited pasta is coming back to Olive Garden: Here is the skinny on when you can get it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unlimited pasta is coming back to Olive Garden but only the most loyal customers will be offered the promotion early.

Olive Garden’s “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” made its debut in the mid-1990s and has returned to the menu periodically throughout the years.

For $13.99 customers can get unlimited pasta and breadsticks plus their choice of endless soup or salad. But Olive Garden did write on X that the price can vary depending on your restaurant’s location.

Olive Garden fans will see some of their favorite pasta and sauce combos, but there is also a new spicy three-meat sauce. The Italian restaurant chain describes its new sauce as “a flavorful blend of chili flakes, cherry peppers, red bell pepper, pepperoni, red wine, garlic and herbs and homemade meat sauce.”

open image in gallery Unlimited pasta is coming back to Olive Garden but only the most loyal customers will be offered the promotion early ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

Customers may choose to pair the sauce with fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair or rigatoni pasta. If you are looking for a sauce with less heat, you can also pick from Olive Garden’s Alfredo, five cheese marinara, traditional marinara, creamy mushroom or meat sauces.

The promotion will be available to all customers from August 25 to November 16. But if you are signed up to Olive Garden’s free membership program, called eClub, you can get the deal starting Monday.

open image in gallery For $13.99 customers can get unlimited pasta and breadsticks plus their choice of endless soup or salad ( Olive Garden )

Olive Garden has not changed the price of its unlimited pasta deal since 2022, despite inflation rising.

“In a time when prices seem to rise with every season, Olive Garden is keeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same,” the restaurant chain said in a press release.

Inflation slightly increased by 0.2 percent in July and by 2.7 percent over the past year, according to a recent Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food inflation did not change last month.

Olive Garden increased sales by 6.9 percent last fiscal quarter, Darden Restaurants, its parent company, reported in June.

"We had a strong quarter with same-restaurant sales and earnings growth that exceeded our expectations," said Rick Cardenas, Darden President and CEO. “Our adherence to our winning strategy, anchored in our four competitive advantages and being brilliant with the basics, led to a successful year.”

Darden also owns LongHorn Steakhouse and other restaurants.

open image in gallery The promotion will be available to all customers from August 25 to November 16 ( Olive Garden )

Fans shared their excitement about the return of Olive Garden’s “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” on social media.

“Holy smokes that is literally a deal!! Coming thru next Monday!” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote: “See me there every day until it’s gone thank you.”

“I’ll be there tonight for early access of this!” a third posted.