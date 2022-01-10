Teen reported kidnapped may have been taken by boyfriend and his mother

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina believe a kidnapped teenager may have been taken to Virginia by her boyfriend and his mother.

Craven County Sheriff's deputies said they were searching for Olivia Venters, 15, who was last seen on Sunday, 9 January.

Ms Venters was reportedly abducted from Vaceboro, North Carolina, but it is unclear if she was actually taken from the town or if it is simply where she lives.

Law enforcement said that she was last known to have been in Virginia with her 15-year-old boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, and his mother, Rebecca Caton. Ms Venters is said to have disappeared around 3am on 9 January.

Ms Caton is now facing a warrant for her arrest.

“Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration TJH9385,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press statement. “Felony warrants have been issued against Rebecca Caton for first degree kidnapping.”

Police said Ms Caton was last seen driving a gold 2005 Nissan Altima.

Those with information on the teen's whereabouts are asked to call police, including the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-2357.