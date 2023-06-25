Groom collapses and dies moments after exchanging vows with bride

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wedding in Nebraska turned to tragedy after the groom collapsed during the ceremony and later died in hospital.

Dressed in a vibrant red dress and surrounded by loved ones, Johnnie Mae Dennis exchanged vows with her 48-year-old fiancé Toraze Davis, at their wedding in Omaha on 19 June.

But the couple’s marital bliss was cut short when Mr Davis suffered a medical emergency as he prepared to take pictures with his bride, WSOC reported.

Davis was rushed to hospital where doctors determined he had suffered a blood clot. He later died.

“It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was. And it’s just his energy. I just knew that he was just, it was a great day for him,” a friend of the couple, Monica Miller, told the station.

Ms Miller has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

“Both Johnnie Mae & Toraze planned on living the rest of their lives together. Unfortunately, Toraze gave his last breath shortly after saying ‘I Do.’ All our hearts are aching for Mrs. Davis and her children,” the GoFundMe reads.

“As you know, Johnnie Mae always helps others; this is our time to help her.”

It has received more than $20,000 in donations.

Relatives and loved ones said they were rallying around Ms Dennis, setting up meal trains for her and supporting her emotionally.

“Within a second. It happened within a second,” Jewel Roberson, a friend of the bride, told local news station KETV. “She’s been widowed and married in a 10-minute span.”

Mr Davis, who worked as a managing consultant at a health care centre for people with disabilities, will be laid to rest at a funeral ceremony on 5 July.