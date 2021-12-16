‘We’ve never seen this before’: Covid positivity doubles in three days in NYC as Omicron detected in 38 US states

‘It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in full force,’ mayor says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 16 December 2021 19:33
The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states.

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 tested positive doubling in just three days this week.

“We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that the omicron variant is here in New York City in full force.”

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 states, according to The New York Times.

Mr de Blasio spoke to the press alongside health officials. They noted that while the Delta variant is still the dominant virus strain in New York, the Omicron variant seems to be spreading beyond the 13 per cent share of infections that CDC officials have said the strain accounts for.

New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said that daily cases have tripled over the course of the last month and that the daily positivity rate, 5.7 per cent, is the highest it’s been in several months.

“We believe that is attributable primarily to the rise of omicron,” Dr Chokshi said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press conference that hospitals could be overwhelmed even if Omicron turns out to be more transmissible but less deadly than the Delta variant.

“You may only have 1 per cent of people infected hospitalized versus 10 per cent from Delta, but if you have a million more people infected because it’s spread so much more quickly, that means you’ll have overflowing hospitals at this rate,” she said.

