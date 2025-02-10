Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida mom who filed a lawsuit after her OnlyFans involvement prevented her from volunteering at her children’s school, has had her complaint dismissed by a judge.

Victoria Triece, whose child attended Sand Lake Elementary School, in Orange County, said she felt humiliated, “judged and so isolated” after her sexually explicit pictures were anonymously leaked to the school principal in July 2021 – an exposure that led to her removal from the school's volunteer program.

But nearly four years on, and after a two-year legal battle, Triece has lost her fight for reinstatement as a volunteer with Orange County Public Schools as well as her appeal for monetary damages she sought for privacy infringement.

open image in gallery After a two-year legal battle, the mom has had her appeal rejected ( Screengrab/ News6 )

The original email that led to the mother being removed from a school volunteer problem, read: “It has come to several parents at Sand Lake Elementary that one of the room mothers that spends time at the school is publically posting pornography thru various sources on the internet.

“This woman is constantly around our children and her public profiles are well known. This is not the content or subject matter that our children need to be exposed to. Please consider this an attempt to rectify the situation before other measures are taken.

“The mothers [sic] name is Victoria Triece but her online presence is Victoria Snooks. Her social media is widely recognizable and contains graphic content. I am posting several images for reference. Please let us know what course of action will be taken to keep this kind of material away from our children.”

Triece, 30, had volunteered for the school’s ADDitions Program but after Principal Katie Phillips received the critical email, the school reviewed her situation and decided to axe her on October 13 2021.

The mom sued, alleging she was wrongfully dismissed as a volunteer and that her images were published and shared internally within the school to “demean and belittle her”. The images were subsequently provided to the media after public access requests.

“Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged, and so isolated,” WESH reported the mother as saying.

But a judge has now ruled that parents do not have a right to volunteer, and pointed out that Triece did not appeal the decision with the school district itself.

Her OnlyFans images were also public record, Judge Brian Sandor added in his 22-page ruling that sided with the school.