A dog who has waited 7 years at an Ohio shelter to be adopted has finally found his forever home in “the textbook definition of a Christmas miracle.”

Onyx, a 9-year-old mixed breed, has spent most of his life at the Animal Charity of Ohio in Mahoning County, and until now, “never had the chance to experience what a forever home truly feels like — a couch to call his own, a routine filled with love,” the shelter said.

But that has all now changed, as the shelter announced on Christmas Eve that Onyx is set to move in with his new family over the weekend.

“The rumors are true…After seven long years with us, our longest resident, Onyx, is finally going home,” the shelter said.

“It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to our staff and volunteers. Onyx has grown up here, taught us patience, resilience, and unconditional love, and has left his mark on every single heart he’s met,” the emotional post continued.

open image in gallery Onyx, a nine-year-old mixed breed, has finally been adopted after 7 years at the Animal Charity of Ohio in Mahoning County ( Animal Charity of Ohio )

“While we will miss him and his signature way of announcing himself with that unforgettable bark dearly, our hearts are full knowing he’s getting the forever home he has always deserved,” the shelter added. “If anyone deserves this happy ending, it’s him.”

Cleveland-based influencer Joey Kinsley recently made weekly trips to the shelter to profile Onyx in a bid to find him a home.

“I have just found out Onyx is getting his forever home. The textbook definition of a Christmas miracle,” Kinsley reacted to the news on social media.

The pooch’s ad described him as a “truly gentle giant” in need of a home “with someone that understands his needs.”

“He loves to go on hikes and especially loves butt scratches! He can be very vocal at times, but it is simply to announce his presence!” the ad said.

open image in gallery The pooch’s ad described him as a ‘truly gentle giant’ in need of a home ‘with someone that understands his needs’ ( Animal Charity of Ohio )

Local businesses also joined the effort to find the dog a home by putting Onyx’s picture up in their stores.

“I have been putting his picture on our tree at From The Heart Floral & Gift for years,” a business owner said on social media. “I always remembered Onyx from year to year. I am so, so happy he's finally finding his forever home!”

Others who have been following Onyx’s journey also rejoiced about the news.

“Yayyyyy!!! A Christmas miracle. Do NOT give up on him please,” one person commented on the shelter’s Facebook page. “He will need a TON of love, patience, and TIME.”

“So excited for him! He truly deserves this. A Christmas miracle!” said another.