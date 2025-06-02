Opal Lee ‘the grandmother of Juneteenth’ is recovering after hospital visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” is recovering in the hospital but “doing well and in good spirits,” her family says.

Lee was hospitalized last month after visiting Ohio to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, The Dallas Morning News reported. The 98-year-old is known for her decades-long campaign to establish Juneteenth - June 19 - as a national holiday, a dream that came to fruition in 2021 thanks to then-President Joe Biden.

The Fort Worth, Texas, civil rights leader is “still unstoppable,” despite her hospitalization, according to a news release from Unity Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit run by her granddaughter Dione Sims.

"She is doing well and in good spirits," Sims said in a statement, according to WFAA. "We are waiting on discharge orders."

Opal Lee, known as the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ has been hospitalized but is recovering well, her family says. ( Getty Images )

Lee is currently recovering in the hospital in Ohio, but is looking forward to returning home to Texas.

It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalized or how long she had been there.

Lee thanked those who have reached out to check on her in a Facebook post, writing, "Although I am unable to return the many texts and calls I have received over the past few days, please know that each one is appreciated; I am truly grateful for your concern and good wishes.”

Lee became known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” for her decades-long activism and efforts to make the day a federally recognized holiday in the U.S.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery after the Civil War, and recognizes the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas two years after it was issued. It is now celebrated every year on June 19 after Biden officially designated the day a holiday.

Last year, Lee received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden. She was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.