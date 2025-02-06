OpenAI looks across US for sites to build its Trump-backed Stargate AI data centers
OpenAI is scouring the U.S. for sites to build a network of huge data centers to power its artificial intelligence technology, expanding beyond a flagship Texas location and looking across 16 states to accelerate the Stargate project championed by President Donald Trump
The maker of ChatGPT put out a request for proposals and began visiting locations in Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this week.
Trump touted Stargate, a newly formed joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank, shortly after returning to the White House last month.
The partnership said it is investing $100 billion — and eventually up to $500 billion — to build large-scale data centers and the energy generation needed to further AI development. Trump called the project a “resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential” under his new administration, though the first project in Abilene, Texas, has been under construction for months.
Elon Musk, a Trump adviser and fierce rival of OpenAI who's in a legal fight with the company and its CEO Sam Altman, has publicly questioned the value of Stargate's investments.
After Trump's announcement, a number of states reached out to OpenAI about welcoming additional data centers, Chris Lehane, OpenAI's vice president of global affairs, told reporters Thursday.
The company's request for proposals calls for sites with “proximity to necessary infrastructure including power and water.”
AI uses vast amounts of energy, much of which comes from burning fossil fuels, which causes climate change. Data centers also typically draw in large amounts of water for cooling.
The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement that allows OpenAI access to part of AP’s text archives.