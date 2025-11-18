Family of Charlotte’s Web author hits out at name being used in immigration raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has controversially named its new immigration sweep in North Carolina's largest city 'Operation Charlotte’s Web'. However, E.B. White’s granddaughter, whose grandfather authored the classic 1952 children's tale, stated the wave of arrests goes against what he and his beloved book stood for.

“He believed in the rule of law and due process,” Martha White said in a statement. "He certainly didn’t believe in masked men, in unmarked cars, raiding people’s homes and workplaces without IDs or summons.”

White, whose grandfather died in 1985, works as his literary executor. She pointed out that in “Charlotte’s Web,” the spider who is the main character devoted her life on the farm to securing the freedom of a pig named Wilbur.

The Trump administration and Republican leaders have seized on a number of catchy phrases while carrying out mass deportation efforts — naming their holding facilities Alligator Alcatraz in Florida, Speedway Slammer in Indiana and Cornhusker Clink in Nebraska.

open image in gallery Protesters gather at First Ward Park for the ‘No Border Patrol In Charlotte’ rally ( Getty Images )

Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol official now on the ground in Charlotte, was the face of the “Operation At Large” in Los Angeles and “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, two enforcement surges earlier this year.

As the Charlotte operation got underway, Bovino quoted from “Charlotte's Web” in a social media post: “We take to the breeze, we go as we please.”

The flurry of activity prompted fear and questions, including where detainees would be held, how long the operation would last and what agents' tactics — criticized elsewhere as aggressive and racist — would look like in North Carolina.

On Saturday, at least one U.S. citizen said he was thrown to the ground and briefly detained.

At Camino, a nonprofit group that offers services to Latino communities, some said they were too afraid to leave their homes to attend school, medical appointments or work.

A dental clinic the group runs had nine cancellations on Friday, spokesperson Paola Garcia said. "Latinos love this country. They came here to escape socialism and communism, and they're hard workers and people of faith," Garcia said.

"They love their family, and it's just so sad to see that this community now has this target on their back."

Bovino's operations in Chicago and Los Angeles triggered lawsuits over the use of force, including widespread deployment of chemical agents. Democratic leaders in both cities accused agents of inflaming community tensions. Federal agents fatally shot one suburban Chicago man during a traffic stop.