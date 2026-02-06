Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 400 deputy sheriffs in the Detroit area have been shorted overtime, holiday pay and even straight-time wages following a switch to Oracle payroll software that was “chaotic and riddled with errors,” according to a federal class-action lawsuit reviewed by The Independent.

The system’s glitch at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, which has allegedly been ongoing since 2024, “caused some sheriffs to be paid less than minimum wage,” says the suit, which was filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“Deputies have complained repeatedly to payroll staff… but are being told errors would be fixed in the ‘next check,’” the suit contends. “The corrections have never come.”

There are 650 deputy sheriffs in Wayne County. Salaries start at $48,654 a year, or about $23 an hour.

When the issue first arose nearly two years ago, the president of the union that represents Wayne County deputies, said one officer got a paycheck for 48 cents.

At the time, the county issued a statement saying it was “fully committed to resolving all pay inaccuracies,” and that it had engaged “key consultants and mobilized additional resources to address the issues promptly and will do so to ensure a complete resolution.”

open image in gallery More than 400 deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office claim they were shorted pay following a switch to Oracle software ( Getty Images )

However, attorney Carla Aikens, who is representing the named plaintiffs in the case, Deputies Yonnell Haston and Bernard Muhammad, said that resolution never happened.

“My clients have raised these issues to the county to have them fixed, and they've remained unfixed to date,” Aikens told The Independent. “We have to go forward with this action – we hoped we could avoid it – but they have to get their money to which they're entitled.”

Mara MacDonald, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday’s inquiry by The Independent was the first the department had heard of the lawsuit, and declined to comment.

Wayne County and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are named as defendants; Oracle is not.

In June 2024, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office transitioned its payroll system from PeopleSoft to Oracle, according to the complaint by Haston and Muhammad.

From the first paycheck, deputies “have routinely received shorted paychecks that have omitted regular wages, overtime, holiday pay and accrued leave,” the complaint states. “Sick and vacation balances were deleted, premium pay for holidays and double-time shifts was denied and overtime hours were systematically undercounted… In some cases, supervisors have threatened retaliation, including withholding pay, if deputies seek compensation for missed or interrupted breaks.”

Muhammad, according to the complaint, normally works “extensive overtime, often 60–80 hours per pay period, yet since June 2024 his paychecks have failed to reflect those hours.” Haston, it continues, has not been paid for at least 48 hours of overtime, and lost his sick days and vacation time when they were mistakenly deleted from the system, preventing him from taking necessary family medical leave.

open image in gallery The lawsuit brought by a group of Wayne County deputy sheriffs takes aim at payroll software from Oracle, the company co-founded by Larry Ellison, the world's third-richest man, and backer of President Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Payroll staff blamed the issues on “user error,” according to the complaint, which argues that “the entries were correct.”

As a result, Wayne County “has retained the benefit of hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid labor from sheriffs required to work overtime and holidays without full compensation,” the complaint states.

Oracle, the technology behemoth co-founded by Larry Ellison, the third-wealthiest person in the world, has been blamed for similar issues in other cities using its payroll software. In October, employees with the Rochester City School District spoke out about improper deductions being taken from their checks following a switch to Oracle. Teachers in Baltimore reportedly found errors and discrepancies in their paychecks last November after the county began using Oracle, as did educators in Syracuse. Earlier this year, employees in Fort Myers, Florida, faced such severe payroll delays due to a newly implemented Oracle system that officials considered switching back to the old one.

Ellison was named in a 2017 class action lawsuit accusing Oracle of underpaying women staffers, which the company settled in 2024 for $25 million. The 81-year-old is a longtime Republican donor and a close ally of President Donald Trump, known for participating in an infamous 2020 phone call to try and hash out ways to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. While Ellison has hosted fundraisers for Trump, who recently helped pave the way for Ellison’s son David to acquire CBS, David gave nearly $1 million to Biden’s 2024 re-election fund.

Haston and Muhammad, along with the rest of the plaintiffs in the class action, are now seeking unpaid wages, minimum wages, overtime, and benefits, liquidated damages, statutory penalties, damages for breach of contract, restitution and disgorgement, and pre- and post-judgment interest, plus attorneys’ fees and costs, as well as injunctive relief requiring payroll corrections and restoration of leave.

An Oracle spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.