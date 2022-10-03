Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Orcas attack humpback whales in sea battle off Washington coast

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it because it was absolutely unbelievable”

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 03 October 2022 21:25
Comments

Orcas attack humpback whales in sea battle off Washington Coast

Orcas have been filmed attacking two humpback whales off the coast of Washington state.

The altercation was filmed by whale-watching tour crew members in the Salish Sea on the Juan de Fuca Strait, which is close to the border between the US and Canada.

Eagle Wing Tours staff saw around 15 orcas being “unusually active” at the water surface, the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) said in a statement.

A BC Whale Tours captain on a separate boat then saw the humpback whales in their midst. Footage from the incident shows orcas coming out of the water as a whale swims further away.

According to the PWWA, witnesses said the sea battle went on for almost three hours. The whales at times came out of the water making loud noises. The animals then “disappeared into the fog,” the PWWA added.

Recommended

Luke Rendell of the University of St Andrews told Newsweek that the incident was normal and that the area is “intensely observed”.

Orcas – killer whales – eat almost every kind of whale, including blue whales, the largest animal alive. Killer whales work in groups to defeat larger adversaries.

Rendell told Newsweek that there’s not enough evidence that the orcas are hunting in the footage, they may be harassing the whales for other reasons, but this is usually how feeding occurs.

Mollie Naccarato of Sooke Coastal Explorations said in a statement that “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it because it was absolutely unbelievable”.

“At first the orcas seemed to be chasing the humpbacks, but then when it seemed there was space between them, the humpbacks would go back toward the orcas,” she added.

Recommended

The PWWA added in a press release that they haven’t spotted a humpback whale who has died because of Orcas in the Salish Sea.

The number of both Orcas and humpback whales is on the rise in the area, meaning such incidents may happen more often.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in