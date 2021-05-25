An Oregon fisherman was found alive by search and rescue after spending 17 nights in the wilderness alone.

Harry Burleigh, 69, from Roseburg, Oregon, was rescued on Sunday after searchers found his fishing equipment and a shelter on 16 May.

He was fishing in an area of the Umpqua National Forest on 6 May and failed to return home, when he was reported missing, officials said.

Officers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle at the foot of a trail in recent days, but with no sign of the fisherman.

Soon after, a makeshift camp and fishing equipment belonging to Mr Burleigh were also discovered.

Searchers returned to an area of the forest, west of the Cascade mountains, at the weekend and found Mr Burleigh, officials said on Facebook.

Mr Burleigh was “complaining of minor pain, but was in stable condition” and was taken away by a helicopter for a medical examination, officials said.

“This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case,” said Douglas County Sgt. Brad O’Dell.

“It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR (search and rescue) teams from around the state, that Mr Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening”.

The sheriff’s office thanked search and rescue teams from neighbouring counties in Oregon, and federal agencies, for helping find Mr Burleigh.