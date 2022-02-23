Oregon explosion: ‘Several hurt’ in blast at Shearer’s Foods facility near Hermiston

Several people have reportedly been hurt after an explosion at a food facility near Hermiston, Oregon that closed a railway line sent a huge pillar of black smoke billowing into the sky.

The local sheriff’s department said that firefighters were called to Shearer's Foods off Highway 207 after employees reported a boiler explosion with "possible injuries".

Two people were injured and taken to Good Shepherd Hospital, according to local TV news station KGW8, while photos and videos from the scene showed a huge smoke plume coming out of the low flat building.

A nearby Union Pacific railway line was told to close down traffic while residents in the path of the smoke plume have been told they may have to evacuate.

