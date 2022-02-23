Oregon explosion: ‘Several hurt’ in blast at Shearer’s Foods facility near Hermiston

Several people have reportedly been hurt after an explosion at a food facility near Hermiston, Oregon that closed a railway line sent a huge pillar of black smoke billowing into the sky.
The local sheriff’s department said that firefighters were called to Shearer's Foods off Highway 207 after employees reported a boiler explosion with "possible injuries".
Two people were injured and taken to Good Shepherd Hospital, according to local TV news station KGW8, while photos and videos from the scene showed a huge smoke plume coming out of the low flat building.
A nearby Union Pacific railway line was told to close down traffic while residents in the path of the smoke plume have been told they may have to evacuate.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
