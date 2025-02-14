Whiteout conditions cause 100-car pileup in Oregon as drivers stranded
Several people are injured as first responders are searching every vehicle caught up in the chaos on Oregon’s I-84
Whiteout conditions have caused a pileup of more than 100 cars and trucks on a major highway in Oregon, leaving some drivers stranded in their vehicles, police said.
Several people are injured as first responders are searching every vehicle caught up in the chaos on Oregon’s I-84, near Multnomah Falls, about 25 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
“There are reports of people stuck inside their vehicles. Responders are making their way through the scene and checking on cars,” Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “We advise everyone to stay in their vehicles for their safety unless there is a clear or immediate reason not to.”
A winter storm descended on the Pacific Northwest Thursday as police warned road conditions were “getting worse by the hour.”
An SUV in the pileup caught fire. Everyone in the vehicle managed to get out, police said.
