US judge adds restriction on ICE agents over warrantless arrests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US immigration agents in Oregon are now prohibited from making warrantless arrests, except in cases where an individual is likely to flee, following a federal judge's ruling.

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a preliminary injunction in a proposed class-action lawsuit. This legal challenge targets the Department of Homeland Security's controversial practice of apprehending immigrants encountered during intensified enforcement operations, a method critics have labelled "arrest first, justify later."

This ruling comes amidst widespread concern from civil rights organisations across the United States regarding similar tactics, such as agents entering private property without a court-issued warrant. These actions have been a hallmark of President Donald Trump's extensive deportation initiatives.

In a memo last week, Todd Lyons, the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, emphasized that agents should not make an arrest without an administrative arrest warrant issued by a supervisor unless they develop probable cause to believe the person is likely to escape from the scene.

But the judge heard evidence that agents in Oregon have arrested people in immigration sweeps without such warrants or determining escape was likely.

open image in gallery Jack Dickinson, dressed in a chicken costume, looks to other protesters outside a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Ore., Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane,File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

That included testimony from one plaintiff, Victor Cruz Gamez, a 56-year-old grandfather who has been in the U.S. since 1999. He told the court he was arrested and held in an immigration detention facility for three weeks despite having a valid work permit and a pending visa application.

Kasubhai said the actions of agents in Oregon — including drawing guns on people while detaining them for civil immigration violations — have been “violent and brutal,” and he was concerned about the administration denying due process to those swept up in immigration raids.

“Due process calls for those who have great power to exercise great restraint,” he said. “That is the bedrock of a democratic republic founded on this great constitution. I think we’re losing that.”

The nonprofit law firm Innovation Law Lab brought the lawsuit.