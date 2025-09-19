Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For decades, Valerie Nagle tirelessly sought answers about her older sister, Marion Vinetta Nagle McWhorter, who was last seen in Oregon in 1974. Her persistent search, which involved poring over online databases of unidentified persons and submitting her DNA to a popular ancestry website, finally yielded a breakthrough this summer.

In June, Oregon authorities contacted Ms Nagle "out of the blue" to request a DNA comparison for a cold case known as "Swamp Mountain Jane Doe." Her genetic material ultimately confirmed that remains found near a mountain creek in Oregon’s Central Cascades in 1976 belonged to her sister.

Oregon State Police publicly announced the identification this week, nearly 50 years after Ms McWhorter’s disappearance and decades after the discovery of the remains.

“I was very surprised that they called,” Nagle, a 62-year-old who lives in Seattle, told The Associated Press. She was 11 when her sister went missing. “I was really glad that they found me through DNA.”

McWhorter was last seen at a shopping mall in the Portland suburb of Tigard when she was 21.

Valerie Nagle, whose DNA recently helped to confirm the remains of her sister Marion Vinetta Nagle McWhorter, who disappeared in 1974 in Oregon, poses for a portrait with a photo of her sister Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Seattle.

She was the oldest of five siblings, and Nagle was the youngest. Their mother was Alaska Native of the Ahtna Athabascan people, Nagle said, and her big sister had been named for an aunt who died in a boarding school for Indigenous children in Alaska in 1940.

High rates of disappearances of Indigenous people, particularly women, have festered for generations amid inadequate public safety resources.

Nagle, who lived in New York with her parents and one of her brothers at the time of her sister's disappearance, said her mother may have contacted authorities but that she wasn’t sure of the exact extent of the efforts made by her parents to find her sister.

“I mean, there were, you know, efforts to search, but it was limited,” she said. “We didn’t have that much to go on.”

Valerie Nagle, whose DNA recently helped to confirm the remains of her sister Marion Vinetta Nagle McWhorter, who disappeared in 1974 in Oregon, poses for a portrait Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Seattle.

She does know her sister had come from California to Oregon with plans to continue on to Seattle and eventually Alaska when she called an aunt who lived near the Tigard shopping mall for a ride in October 1974 — but the aunt didn’t end up meeting up with her, Nagle said.

Nearly 20 years later, the aunt shared another detail with Nagle: When McWhorter called her that day, she told her that a man in a white pickup truck had offered to give her a ride. It was unclear why her aunt waited that long to share that information.

Nagle said that when she learned this puzzle piece, she “started in earnest with more searching," including by checking databases with unidentified persons cases.

“I remember spending a lot of time on those pages, just scrolling through and trying to look,” she said.

In 2010, a bone sample from McWhorter's remains was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, and a profile was created in the national missing persons database NamUs, state police said. An additional bone sample was submitted for DNA extraction in 2020, allowing for a unique genetic marker profile to be produced.

Family photos of Marion Vinetta Nagle McWhorter, who disappeared in 1974 in Oregon and whose remains were recently confirmed by DNA from her sister Valerie Nagle, are seen over notes taken by Nagle about McWhorter's disappearance Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Seattle.

In 2023, Nagle did a DNA test when she signed up for Ancestry, a genealogy company with a DNA database, hoping it would yield a clue about her sister, she said.

But the breakthrough came in April when a first cousin once removed uploaded their genetic profile to FamilyTreeDNA, another genealogy company with a DNA database, Oregon State Police spokesperson Jolene Kelley said in an email Thursday. That allowed genealogists to get a better idea of McWhorter's family tree and led them to find that Nagle was a surviving family member.

“This case was cold for 49 years. That means that family members lived and died without ever knowing what happened to their missing loved one," State Forensic Anthropologist Hailey Collord-Stalder said in a statement, adding that McWhorter “likely did not go missing voluntarily.”

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the circumstances of McWhorter's death, state police said.

For Nagle, an important piece of the puzzle is solved.

“I never forgot about her,” she said.