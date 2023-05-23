Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A search is underway for a missing Oregon teen who is believed to be endangered.

The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Alaysia Shelby.

Alaysia is believed to have run away from her home on Monday (22 May).

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing cargo pants, a dark-coloured zip-up sweatshirt, and Nike shoes.

Alaysia is 5’7” ft and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon City Police Department at 503-655-82110728.