A search is underway for a missing Oregon teen who is believed to be endangered.
The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Alaysia Shelby.
Alaysia is believed to have run away from her home on Monday (22 May).
She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing cargo pants, a dark-coloured zip-up sweatshirt, and Nike shoes.
Alaysia is 5’7” ft and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon City Police Department at 503-655-82110728.
