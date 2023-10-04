Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people are dead and one person has been left fighting for their life after a plane spiralled mid-air and crashed into an Oregon home.

A small plane crashed into a home in Newberg at 7pm on Tuesday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, killing two people and injuring another inside the plane.

The plane was seen spiralling mid-air before it crashed.

No one on the ground was hurt. The victims have yet to be identified.

Multiple people were inside the property at the time but got out safely, a spokesperson for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said.

Following the crash, emergency services determined two people were dead inside the plane while a third person, who was seriously injured, was flown to the hospital in a helicopter.

The crash created a large hole in the roof of the home. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is working with the Red Cross to rehome the people displaced by the crash, a spokesperson said.

The plane was still inside the home at 9pm, two hours after the crash was first reported, but did not catch fire despite a fuel leakage from the aircraft.

The plane originated from the Hillsboro Flight Academy, Fox 12 reported. The pilot training school is located about 20 miles north of Newburg.

The Hillsboro Flight Academy has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson said the cause of the crash would be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.