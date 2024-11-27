Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The principal of a High School in Oregon has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of failing to protect her students from two teachers who have been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Katy Wagner was charged with two counts of criminal mistreatment and four counts of official misconduct stemming from the ongoing scandal, according to an indictment filed on Tuesday and obtained by local news outlets.

The indictment, filed in Columbia County Circuit Court, asserts that Wagner "did unlawfully and knowingly withhold necessary and adequate physical care from the students of St. Helens High School.”

It comes following the arrest of one current and one former St. Helens High School teacher on sexual abuse charges earlier this month.

Choir teacher Eric Stearns, 46, and Mark Collins, 64, were both detained following a two-month investigation launched by the St. Helens Police Department regarding allegations of historical sexual abuse which occurred at the school.

open image in gallery St Helens High School Principal Katy Wagner has been indicted by a grand jury in Oregon after the arrest of two teachers accused of sexually abusing students ( St. Helens School District/ Facebook )

Stearns was subsequently indicted for seven counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree. Collins was indicted on two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Attempted Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and are currently being held at the Columbia County Jail, police said.

According to a court document filed Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Wagner on two felony counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, two counts of first-degree official misconduct, misdemeanors, and two counts of second-degree official misconduct, which are also misdemeanors.

Wagner is accused of failing to comply with mandatory child abuse reporting requirements under state law and having "consciously disregarded the fact that the violation created a risk of the commission of a sex crime against a vulnerable person."

She was placed on administrative leave, along with Superintendent Scot Stockwell, as of November 15.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr Steve Webb, who has been appointed as Acting Superintendent, said: “I understand that the community of St. Helens is hurting, anxious, and, in many cases, angry. “Many of you are outraged that the system failed to protect this community’s children and that some adults allegedly failed to act when informed of misconduct.

“I want to echo the words of a St. Helens parent who recently spoke at a public meeting and whose comments were reported by the media: Families do not give us their students. They do not give us their children. They give us their babies. It is a sacred trust, and we have a moral obligation to honor it with reverence. That trust has been broken.

“The district has significant work ahead to repair relationships and rebuild trust. Healing this pain will take time, decisive action, transparent communication, and community engagement.”

open image in gallery Dr Steve Webb was appointed as Acting Superintendent following the launch of a police investigation into the scandal by St Helens Police ( St Helens School District )

Webb’s words echoed a statement released by staff members at St. Helen’s High School on November 15, which acknowledged that the events had damaged trust in the school.

“Feelings of disappointment, betrayal, fear and shame around these events are affecting everyone – students, families, community members and staff alike,” the statement read. “To say the least, we are ALL struggling right now.”

“We are working right now. We are meeting, listening, asking so many questions, and trying to figure out a way forward that can bring this school together in the wake of a crisis that should never happen to any school. But it did.

“We want you to know that we are in this together. We, like you, are ready for change. The coming days, weeks, and months are not going to be easy. There is much repair and rebuilding of trust to be done.”