College student dies after plummeting hundreds of feet during hike

A 21-year-old Oregon State University student died after he fell hundreds of feet down a rocky ravine while on a hike in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains.

The body of Joel Tranby was found on Thursday using footage from drones, according to a statement from Lane County Sheriff’s Office, which said he died after falling down “a loose and rocky slope.”

“We are saddened by this loss of life and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” the statement read.

Since the area is “impossible” to reach by foot, the statement said the Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue staff are consulting “expert climbers from a number of various sources to determine if a recovery mission can be safely conducted.”

Tranby’s girlfriend reported that he was injured near the summit of the North Sister mountain 17 July after he had fallen “approximately 300-500ft down the slope,” an earlier statement said. However, she said she was unable to see him due to the rockiness of the terrain.

“Unfortunately he stopped responding verbally before searchers arrived,” the initial statement said.

The climber’s mother, April Tranby, wrote on Facebook, describing that his girlfriend had seen him fall twice down the steep mountain: “He was able to talk after first fall, but very badly injured. We have no contact with him after second fall.”

His girlfriend, Fiona Curley, was taken off the mountain by a helicopter, according to a GoFundMe page. The fundraiser aims to create a scholarship in Tranby’s name.