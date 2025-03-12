Remains of missing Oregon toddler are found in river after 11-day search

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The remains of a two-year-old boy who went missing at the start of this month were recovered in Oregon on Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Dane Paulsen was located in the Siletz River following an extensive search when a volunteer diver spotted the boy in the water three miles downstream from his family’s home.

Dane went missing on March 1 around 4:25 p.m. He was last seen playing in the yard outside his house. Siletz is a city along the state’s coast. It’s located about 130 miles south of Portland.

"Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow," said Sheriff Adam Shanks in a news release. "We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances."

The sheriff’s office is now working with the county medical examiner as the investigation continues. Officials did not provide additional details.

There is currently no evidence to suggest foul play factored into the boy’s disappearance. A county crime team and the FBI are assisting with investigative leads. So far, officials have a vehicle of interest, but it’s unknown if the vehicle is tied to any crimes. The FBI is providing services for the family through its Victim Services Division.

Local officials said they narrowed in on the river because evidence indicated the boy was at the river’s edge before he went missing. The water’s temperature was about 44 to 46 degrees around that time. The sheriff’s office is currently processing the scene.

Diver Juan Heredia of Angels Recovery Dive Team found Dane during a two-hour dive. He offered his services to the child’s family after hearing about Dane’s case. Heredia first connected with the sheriff’s office and was later escorted onto the river by a local guide and drove up to Oregon from Stockton, California to offer his assistance.

“A lot of people put a lot of faith in me,” Heredia told CNN. When asked why he wanted to assist, he said, “I want to help the family have closure.”

After he found Dane’s body, Heredia said the boy’s mother came up to him and thanked him. “[It was] a terrible moment with no words,” he said.

Hundreds of volunteers also helped in the search from state and federal law enforcement agencies. Volunteers used specialized equipment, dogs, drones and watercraft to help locate the child.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Dane’s family and currently has over $21,000 donations.