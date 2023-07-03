Father-of-five plunges 150 feet to death from Oregon trail while hiking with family
‘Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,’ authorities said
A father-of-five has plunged 150 feet to his death from a walking trail in Oregon while enjoying a day out hiking with his family.
The 40-year-old Portland man, who has not yet been named by authorities, was walking with his wife and children on the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday afternoon when he fell, according to officials.
“Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,” said Deputy John Plock from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
“At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell down an embankment.”
Deputy Plock said that the father slipped down a steep hill and then “fell off a cliff”.
“We estimate it was a 100 to 150-foot fall,” he said.
Drones were dispatched to search for the man but they failed to find him.
Around 45 minutes later, ground searchers managed to locate him only to discover that he had died from his injuries.
Despite setting off on the hike with his family, authorities said that the man was alone at the time of the tragedy and are currently working to establish what may have caused him to slip and fall.
It’s not the first time there has been a fatality in the popular park around 30 miles from downtown Portland.
Last August, a woman suffered a fatal head injury when she slipped and fell while hiking along the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail.
