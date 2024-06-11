Twin real estate heirs accused of raping two women in disturbing lawsuits

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Twin real-estate heirs are facing accusations they allegedly raped two women - including one at a castle called the “Playboy Mansion” of the East Coast.

Oren and Alon Alexander have been sued in New York by two women who said the famous twins sexually assaulted them.

“Defendants’ gender-motivated animus towards women is evinced by, among other things, their humiliating and degrading sexual assault and repeated raping of plaintiff,” one of the lawsuits read, according to The New York Post .

A lawyer representing the Alexanders told the newspaper that the lawsuits were nothing more than a ‘shakedown.’

One alleged victim says she was assaulted in 2012 at “Sir Ivan’s Castle” in Water Mill, New York. The Post has described the location, which looks like a castle, as a place where large bashes are held.

That alleged victim said she met Oren in 2008 and declined his advances for a date. That prompted Alon to pretend to be his twin.

While at the castle in 2012, the woman says the brothers dragged her through the garage and to a bedroom, where she was assaulted.

“Once plaintiff and the twins were inside the garage door, the door closed and locked immediately right behind them. Plaintiff was then told that she must change into a sarong,” the filing read, according to the Post. “Plaintiff then proceeded to make a dash for the stairs that led up to the house, while fully dressed. As plaintiff bolted for the stairs, there was a [worker] who grabbed her arm and dragged her back into the garage.”

Twin real-estate heirs are facing accusations in two new lawsuits they allegedly raped two women. The suits were filed in New York court. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The other alleged victim said she was 18 years old when she was assaulted after being drugged at a Meatpacking district hot spot in Manhattan, according to the Post.

That alleged victim said Alon spiked her drink and then assaulted her inside her apartment, according to the lawsuit.

“Moments after entering the apartment, [the woman] was sexually abused, assaulted, pinned, groped, harassed, battered, and fondled by defendants,” the complaint reads. “Alon held Plaintiff down…Defendants would then switch positions, repeatedly raping [the alleged victim].”

Both women said they did not file police reports after the alleged assault.

The two filed their lawsuits in New York under a law that allows sexual assault victims to sue no matter when the assaults happened.

The brothers now live in Miami Beach and are heirs to a real-estate empire led by the father, Shlomy Alexander.

“This suit was brought public after [the Alexanders] chose not to give in to a demand in the tens of millions of dollars,” Jim Ferraro told the outlet. “We are confident this matter will be resolved in [their] favor given an extensive collection of powerful evidence including, phone records, text messages, emails and other documents whose content clearly debunks these claims.”