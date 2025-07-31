Oreo and Reese’s are teaming up to bring you these two new treats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oreo and Reese's are coming out with a pair of mashup products for all the candy-lovers out there who don't want to decide between the two.

The popular sweets brands — Oreo, owned by Mondelēz International and Reese's, owned by the Hershey Company — are putting out two new snacks that combine their beloved products.

One of the collaborative snacks will be the Reese's Oreo Cup, which will replace usual chocolate exterior of a Reese's cup, with Oreo's milk chocolate and white creme. The interior will be Reese's peanut butter mixed with Oreo cookie crumbs.

According to a company announcement, the product will be a permanent addition to the Reese's lineup, and will be sold in standard, king, and miniature sizes. The mashup cups should hit store shelves in September.

Oreo will release it's own branded product which is actually a revival of a 2014 cookie variant using Reese's peanut butter.

Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo U.S. at Mondelēz, told CNN the 2014 run of the cookies was "hugely successful."

The new version will vary slightly by including Oreo cookie crumbs in the peanut butter filling. The cookies will be available in September, and will be a limited run initially. The flavor will become a permanent addition to Oreo's offerings beginning in January 2026.

“What we have seen since 2014 is that consumers have been begging us to bring this product back,” she told CNN.

Dan Mohnshine, vice president of U.S. Confection Marketing for Hershey, shared similar sentiments: the mashup has been frequently requested from both companies.

“Essentially, what consumers often start riffing on in social media is ‘What would go great in a Reese’s cup?’ The top brand that they consistently mention time and time again is Oreo,” he told CNN.

He said cookie and peanut butter cup lovers have been asking for the collaboration for a "number of years."

The team-up is surprising, considering not only are Oreo and Reese's direct competitors, but Mondelēz tried — and failed — to take over Hershey last year.

It's not the first time Oreo has teamed up with a rival sugar slinger: last year, the cookie company paired with Coca-Cola to release an Oreo cookie-flavored soda and a soda syrup-flavored cookie.