Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A lightning accident on a Florida lake that killed one student has claimed another teen’s life after it was announced that a second child succumbed to his injuries, bringing the death toll from the tragic accident to two.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy,” North Orlando Rowing wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident.”

On 15 September, a group of five middle school rowers were practising at Lake Fairview in Orlando when an unexpected bout of lightning was reported to have struck the vessel and tipped the crew into the water.

Three of the crew members were able to right the boat after flipping into the water. Langston Rodriguez-Sane, 12, was rushed to hospital where he was treated for injuries, while the body of 13-year-old Gavin Christman was recovered the next day by search teams from the Orlando Police Department, Orange County Fire and Rescue Department and Orlando’s dive team.

While Langston was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, the rowing club and a GoFundMe for the pair of teens confirmed over the weekend that the 12-year-old boy had died from his injuries.

Gavin Christman, 13, and Langston Rodriguez-Sane, 12, died after their rowing boat was struck by lightning in Orlando, Florida on 15 September 2022 (GoFundMe)

“Their three heroic teammates, who were also aboard, righted the boat, and with the help of their coach, were able to bring Langston to shore,” the online fundraiser, organised by North Orlando Rowing, wrote. “He was rushed to the hospital where he later passed away. Gavin was missing in the lake for 24 agonizing hours until a recovery crew brought him to the surface so his family and friends could say goodbye.”

“We are incredibly saddened by this incident and appreciate the efforts of the multiple agencies who worked together over the past 24 hours to assist in the rescue,” the fire department told ABC News at the time of the incident.

All five students were believed to be enrolled at various Central Florida Schools, the fire department said.

Alongside authorities, the United States Rowing Association is also investigating the cause of the incident, according to a post shared by North Orlando Rowing.

The pair of students were remembered by their family and friends as adventurous and kind boys, both of whom earned the respect of their peers in the short time they spent on Earth.

“This is a loss for the world. This kid was going to be president someday,” said the grandfather of Gavin in a note shared on the online fundraiser.

Langston, who had recently celebrated his 12th birthday, will be fondly remembered for his “playful sense of humor” that made those around him laugh and smile, “especially his big sister”.

“He left a legacy that will live on through all who were blessed enough to know him. Langston was a true gift,” the GoFundMe read.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be equally split between the Christman and Rodriguez-Sane families and will be used to help support them “during this time of unimaginable loss”.

As of Monday afternoon, the online fundraiser had pulled together more than $30,000 of its $40,000 goal.