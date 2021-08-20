Orlando urges residents to cut water usage amid liquid oxygen shortage as Covid surges in Florida
Use of liquid oxygen in hospitals has rocketed to treat sharp increase in patients
Helen Elfer
Friday 20 August 2021 21:09 comments
Residents of Orlando, Florida are facing several weeks of water cutbacks due to a shortage of liquid oxygen, which is used to treat the water supply.
The shortage has been triggered by the Covid pandemic, as hospitals treating the current wave of infected patients with liquid oxygen has left a shortfall.
Orlando Utilities Commission said it expected to receive only half as much liquid oxygen in the coming weeks than is usually needed.
Breaking news... more follows...
