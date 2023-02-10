Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Of the more than 200 political prisoners just released by Nicaragua and sent on planes to the US, there was a significant name missing: Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa.

Bishop Alvarez is a prominent member of the Nicaraguan Catholic Church who has sharply criticised the growing authoritarianism of President Daniel Ortega regime. His detention is part of President Ortega's long-running crackdown on dissent.

Bishop Alvarez has been accused of "conspiracy and spreading false news" by President Ortega's government, in what has been labelled a politically motivated act. Bishop Alvarez is said to have refused to take a plane to the US with those who were freed saying: "Let them go free, I will pay their sentence". Catholic Church sources told El Pais that Bishop Alvarez had been removed from the building where he was under house arrest and taken to prison once he refused to board a plane to America.

The trial for Bishop Alvarez – who was arrested last August after he and other priests barricaded themselves into church property – was brought forward in recent weeks. It is now due to take place on 15 February, rather than the original date of 28 March. The same Catholic Church sources said that the proceedings had been at an impasse, with Bishop Alvarez said to have been offered "exile or jail" but instead insisting he did not want to "leave his homeland".

A number of priests and other church members have been sentenced to prison terms in the last week on conspiracy charges, a move condemned by human rights groups. Four Roman Catholic priests were sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday over conspiracy charges stemming from long-standing government allegations that the church backed illegal pro-democracy protests.

Two seminary students and a cameraman who worked for the diocese were also sentenced Monday. All of the defendants were arrested last year, and all were stripped of the right to ever hold political office. That followed another priest sentenced to 10 years over the same charges on Sunday.

Those sentenced on Monday had worked with Bishop Alvarez. The priests were convicted in closed-door trials in which government-appointed defenders acted as the priests’ attorneys.

Earlier this week, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich penned a letter demanding the "immediate release" of Bishop Alvarez. The letter referred to “the persecution to which our Church and some of its members have been subjected in that country in recent times” and in particular the situation of Bishop Alvarez. The letter also mentioned the priests who have been sentenced.

Beyond Bishop Alvarez, there was said to be one other person who refused to travel with the 222 political prisoners who landed in Washington on Thursday.

The freed political prisoners included five former presidential hopefuls who sought to challenge the increasingly authoritarian President Ortega in a 2021 election only to be jailed in an unprecedented criminalising of political dissent in the Central American country.

Flanked by top security officials and sitting in front of national and ruling party flags, President Ortega claimed in his televised remarks said that all the prisoners sought to undermine national sovereignty, deriding them as "agents" of foreign powers.

"Let them have their mercenaries," he said.

In a statement, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, praised the release of the prisoners as "a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses" that could also lead to further dialogue between the countries.

Those freed will be allowed to enter the United States on emergency humanitarian grounds, the administration of President Joe Biden said in a note to Congress.