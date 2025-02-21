Trump’s hiring freeze could push an owl toward extinction, environmental group warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration’s multi-agency hiring freeze could impact efforts to prevent the imperiled northern spotted owls from “sliding into extinction,” an environmental group said this week.

Without regional monitoring of the birds, the Center for Biological Diversity said conservation agencies would be left without crucial information about the species.

That monitoring to track the species and ensure it's not under assault by other creatures is often done by federal employees and helps keep the species alive. It could be threatened by President Donald Trump and his right-hand man Elon Musk as they push to freeze government hiring and axe thousands from the federal payroll.

“This assault by Trump and Musk on the civil servants who help save endangered species across the country is just beginning to rear its ugly head, and spotted owls could be their first victim,” Noah Greenwald, the center’s endangered species director, said in a statement.

“As a former seasonal spotted owl surveyor myself, I know first-hand how important keeping track of these inquisitive birds is to their survival. Decades of work [have] gone into ensuring the owls aren’t harmed by logging on our public lands. If we can’t do the surveys, the logging may need to stop,” he added.

open image in gallery The northern spotted owl is one of the most studied birds in the world. Monitoring the federally threatened owl is critical to ensuring its continued survival. But, environmentalists at the Center for Biological Diversity say a hiring freeze implemented by the Trump administration could stop the species from ‘sliding into extinction’ ( Alan Dyck via USFWS )

Once abundant in forests with mild climates throughout the West, the whooping owl’s loss of habitat - largely thanks to logging - led to its listing as a federally threatened species in 1990. Just over a decade later, the invasive barred owl began to occupy the region and also pose a hazard to the northern spotted owls through competition and interbreeding. Barred owls are bigger and more aggressive.

Climate change is also a threat to the owls, creating favorable conditions for the barred owl and other invasive species.

Notably, northern spotted owls only start breeding between the ages of two and five years old. They don’t reproduce each year and only have up to two chicks when they do.

As of three years ago, the U.S. Forest Service had estimated there were just between 3,000 and 5,200 of the white-flecked birds left on federal lands.

The Audubon Society said then that populations in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest’s old-growth conifer forests had shrunk by at least 65 percent between 1995 and 2018.

In Mount Rainier National Park they declined by nearly 75 percent between 1995 and 2017, with just 18 territorial adults found across over 80,000 acres of habitat.

“The populations are really at a tipping point right now,” Alan Franklin, a research scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Wildlife Research Center, told the non-profit. “Something has to be done quickly.”

The owls are considered to be an indicator species that help to determine the health of a forest ecosystem. By monitoring the owls, land managers can not only minimize current disturbances to nest sites but plan future conservation efforts. Mount Rainier National Park has been monitoring northern spotted owls annually since 1997.

open image in gallery Populations of the northern spotted owl have been plummeting for decades. Monitoring data ensures that efforts to protect the owls are successful ( Kris Hennings / USDA Forest Service )

The center notes that monitoring the spotted owl is required by the Northwest Forest Plan and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s western Oregon plan revision, and that timber sale and fuels reduction projects in the agencies are dependent upon monitoring the owls.

While monitoring has been streamlined through the use of acoustic recorders, seasonal field workers are needed to place these recorders on the landscape.

Hiring for these roles would typically happen before the spring and summer.

“We need this data every year to ensure that our efforts to protect these owls and the old forests they depend on are succeeding,” Dr. Taal Levi, an associate professor of wildlife biology at Oregon State University and a collaborator on the spotted owl monitoring project, said in a statement.