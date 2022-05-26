Students at Michigan school where Oxford shooting took place form giant ‘U’ on field in support of Texas families
Four were killed at Oxford High School in November
Hundreds of students at a Michigan high school where a mass shooting took place in November walked out of class on Thursday as a way to show solidarity after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Together, they formed a giant U-shape on the football field.
Pupils at Oxford High know the pain of a mass shooting well, after accused gunman Ethan R Crumbley allegedly shot four people in November at the school.
“We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News.
Students stood in silence and hugged during the walkout.
The demonstration was one of many planned around the country from Students Demand Action, an advocacy group calling for gun reform.
Walkouts and protests are planned around the country following Tuesday’s shooting in Texas, the second deadliest school shooting in US history.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
