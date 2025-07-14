Daughter’s heartbreaking message to Mexican mother over ICE raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wave of recent immigration roundups has cast a shadow of fear and anxiety over the agricultural town of Oxnard, California, a region known as the strawberry capital.

The heightened enforcement has left the farmworker community, including Mexican migrant Flor, grappling with profound stress.

Flor, who works picking strawberries, highlights the devastating toll these raids are taking on the children of farmworkers.

Many young people are experiencing depression and a constant dread that their parents could be detained and deported at any moment.

A single mother to three US citizen daughters, Flor holds a permit to work in the fields. Yet, even for her, the daily routine is fraught with apprehension.

She describes a palpable sense of relief each afternoon when she collects her children from school, knowing she has made it through another day.

The emotional burden on her family is immense, with Flor stating: "It hurts my soul that every time I leave the house they say, ‘Mommy, be careful because they can catch you and they can send you to Mexico and we will have to stay here without you'.

open image in gallery A person works along a crop field in Oxnard, California ( Reuters )

"You arrive home and the girls say, 'Ay Mommy, you arrived and immigration didn’t take you.' It is very sad to see that our children are worried".

President Donald Trump has increased immigration enforcement since taking office in January, seeking to deport record numbers of immigrants in the US illegally. Farmers, who depend heavily on immigrant workers, have warned raids could damage their businesses and threaten the US food supply.

Trump has said in recent weeks that he would roll out a program that would allow farmers to keep some workers, but the White House has not yet put forward any plan. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday that there would be "no amnesty."

The Trump administration has arrested twice as many alleged immigration offenders as last year, but the number of farm workers specifically remains unclear. An immigration raid at marijuana farms near Los Angeles on Thursday prompted protests.

Many Oxnard residents have not left their houses for three or four weeks and some simply don't show up for work, Flor said.

"It is really sad to see," Flor said. "We have senior citizens who work with us and when they see immigration passing where we are working , they begin to cry because of how fearful they are. They have been here many years and they fear they could be sent to their home countries. Their lives are here."

Flor has little hope that the circumstances will improve.

"The only hope we have is that the president touches his heart and does an immigration reform," she said.

The president of the United Farm Workers union, Teresa Romero, said they are working on organising workers so they "really stick together" as the fear persists.

open image in gallery Trump has said in recent weeks that he would roll out a program that would allow farmers to keep some workers, but the White House has not yet put forward any plan ( Reuters )

"What the administration wants to do is deport this experienced workforce that has been working in agriculture for decades. They know exactly what to do, how to do it," Romero said.

A White House official told Reuters that Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's immigration agenda, decided in January not to heavily target farms because the workers would be difficult to replace.

When asked on CNN's 'State of the Union' on Sunday about people afraid of possible arrest even if they have legal immigration status, Trump's border czar Tom Homan was unapologetic about the crackdown.

"It's not OK to enter this country illegally. It's a crime," Homan said. "But legal aliens and US citizens should not be afraid that they're going to be swept up in the raid(s)."

The US Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

The farmworkers get up at around 4 am local time (1100 GMT) and then wake up their children, who Flor says are suffering with the roundups.

"It is sad to see our community suffering so much. We are just workers who came for a dream, the dream we had for our children," Flor said.

Flor's daughters are 10, 7, and 2 - and the 10-year-old wants to be a police officer.

"And it breaks my heart that she might not fulfill her dream because they detain us and send us to Mexico," Flor said. "It makes me very sad to see how many children are being separated from their parents."

While some politicians in California have been outspoken about the immigration raids, Flor said they have not come out to the fields or come to learn about the workers' plight.

"I would like to invite all the politicians to come and see how we work on the farms so they can get to know our story and our lives," said Flor. "So they can see the needs we have."

open image in gallery Demonstrators march during a protest in reaction to recent immigration raids in Oxnard, California ( AP )

Romero said they are working with representatives in Congress on a legislative bill called the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would protect the workers and has the support of at least 30 Republicans. Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California has introduced the bill to Congress, but it may not pass until the next Congress takes over in 2027.

"We are not going to give up," said Romero. "Si se puede (yes we can)."

Flor earns about $2,000 a month, a salary that often does not go far enough. She pays $1,250 for rent each month and pays the nanny who helps care for the girls $250 per week. Sometimes, she doesn't have enough food for the children.

She also says the back-breaking harvest work means she cannot spend enough time with her children.

"My work also means that I cannot dedicate enough time to my children because the work is very tough, we are crouched down all day and we lift 20 pounds every few minutes in the boxes," Flor said.

Romero said she has talked to some of the children affected by the raids.

"I have talked to children of people who have been deported and all they say is ‘I want Daddy back,'” she said.

"It is affecting children who are US citizens and who do not deserve to be growing up with the fear they are growing up with now," Romero added. "Unless we get this bill done, this is what is going to continue to happen to these families and communities."