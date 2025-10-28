Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A student at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri, is suing the school after she claims exposure to toxic fumes during a construction project on campus led to her giving birth 16 weeks prematurely.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Greene County Circuit Court on behalf of an unnamed 17-year-old and her infant son, said the student was enrolled in a math class this fall on the third floor of a school building, above an area under renovation due to water damage, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The lawsuit claims the college and construction contractor failed to protect students by not monitoring air quality, relocating classrooms, sealing the work area, or using ventilation and negative air pressure to limit exposure to toxic fumes, the outlet reports.

open image in gallery A 17-year-old student gave birth to a baby weighing just 1 lb. 6 oz., a lawsuit say. ( Google Maps )

The student claims her pregnancy was normal as of a September 23 checkup, but less than a week later, on September 29, she was exposed to “overwhelmingly severe” toxic fumes in class during the renovations.

Both the instructor and several students reported feeling sick or lightheaded from the fumes, including the pregnant student, who reported her "nose and throat burning very strong like (a) paint or chemical smell,” the lawsuit states.

The pregnant student then became severely ill, vomited all night, and the next day went into labor, requiring ambulance transport to Mercy Hospital.

Her son was born by C-section at 24 weeks on September 30, weighing 1 lb. 6 oz. and measuring 11 inches. He was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as a critical patient for 14 days. He faced life-threatening complications including respiratory problems, low blood pressure, jaundice, anemia, lung infections, retinopathy, and bleeding into the brain, according to the News-Leader.

The lawsuit states the newborn will need lifelong specialized care and faces higher risks of cerebral palsy, developmental delays, chronic respiratory issues, and vision and hearing loss.

The student is requesting a jury trial and unspecified damages for physical pain, loss of a normal pregnancy, risk of future complications, and ongoing medical costs.

The lawsuit also named OTC and DeWitt & Associates Inc. as defendants.

However, a representative for DeWitt & Associates Inc. told the Springfield News-Leader that it was the contractor involved in a separate project on campus, not the one included in the filing.

Ozarks Tech reportedly declined to comment on the pending lawsuit when contacted by the outlet, and court records indicate the college has not yet been served.

A spokesperson for Ozarks Tech told The Independent that the college does not comment on pending litigation.

The Independent has contacted representatives for DeWitt & Associates, as well as the student’s attoney, Aaron Wynn, for comment.