P-22, the most famous mountain lion of Los Angeles, has been captured by wildlife officials so they can examine the animal after it killed a pet chihuahua in Hollywood Hills.

The big cat made the sprawling Griffith Park its home for more than a decade and was often recorded on security cameras wandering across the freeways and residential areas of LA.

The animal is estimated to be the oldest South California cougar, currently at the age of 12, and was wanted by authorities following recent changes in his behaviour, which they said could be “signs of distress”.

The animal was in stable condition after being hit with a tranquiliser dart at LA’s Los Feliz area, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. P-22 wears a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study.

Sarah Picchi, a resident of Los Feliz, said the animal was tranquilised in her backyard shortly before 11am local time. Ms Picchi said Fish and Wildlife officers rang at her front gate and said: “You have a lion in your backyard”.

“Of course, I knew it was P-22 because I’ve been following the story,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

P-22 reportedly hunted deer and coyotes, but in November the big cat killed a chihuahua mix that was being walked in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. Officials suspect the cougar was involved in the death of another chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood in December.

“This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting,” the state wildlife department said last week.

P-22 was transported to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation on Monday (AP)

“As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior.”

Beth Pratt, the California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, who calls herself “P-22’s agent” said that she “cried tears of relief” after receiving news of the animal’s safe capture.

“P-22 means so much to so many,” Ms Pratt said in a statement. The animal is in a “stable condition and being evaluated by top biologists and veterinarians”.

JP Rose, policy director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said P-22’s distress in his old age “underscores the need to proactively protect mountain lions and other wildlife by reconnecting our landscape”.

“Wildlife need room to roam to keep animal populations and people healthy and safe.

“State officials must protect mountain lions under the California Endangered Species Act and LA must adopt a strong connectivity ordinance so other wildlife are not doomed to a life of isolation.”

P-22 was made the face of a campaign aimed at building a wildlife crossing over a LA- area freeway for big cats.