Fresh Express announced a recall of bagged salad products in 19 states after a death was linked to bacteria found in the mix.

The company issued a press release stating that all products made in its Streamwood, Illinois factory could potentially be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The bacteria was first discovered in a random sample test conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

The affected states are Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Indiana, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Massachusetts.

Products with codes Z324 through Z350 are affected.

The FDA is launching an investigation into what it calls a "multistate outbreak" linked to the affected Fresh Express salad products.

There have already been reports of 10 people in eight states becoming infected. One individual died as a result of their infection, according to the FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Police and Response, Frank Yiannas.

“We will continue to work with our partners and with Fresh Express to determine the source of this outbreak,” he said in a written statement. “We remain committed to transparency and providing updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation.”

The bacteria – which generally grows on moldy or moist foods – can cause infections that lead to listeriosis, which can be fatal and kills more than 250 people annually. Symptoms include muscle aches, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous to the very young, the elderly and individuals who are immuno-comromised.

Fresh Express has halted production at the factory where the contaminated foods originated and will undergo a review process before reopening.

“Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review,” the company said in a statement. “Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.”