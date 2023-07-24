Jump to content

Paddle boarder, 43, feared drowned in Martha’s Vineyard pond next to Obama mansion

The man’s paddle board and hat were recovered on Sunday after another paddle boarder saw him go underwater

Andrea Blanco
Monday 24 July 2023 18:23
Comments
(Edgartown Great Pond Foundation)

A paddle boarder who went missing on Sunday in a Martha’s Vineyard pond near President Barack Obama’s residence is now presumed dead.

Police in Edgartown, Massachusetts, confirmed on Monday that the search for an unidentified 43-year-old African American man has been called off, the Martha’s Vineyard’s Times reports.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that authorities responded around 7.40pm on Sunday to the emergency at the town’s Great Pond, located in the vicinity of the 30-acre waterfront Turkeyland Cove estate that the Obamas bought in 2019.

Another paddle boarder who was with the man now feared dead on the pond told authorities that he saw the man struggle to stay on the surface and then go underwater.

His paddle board and hat were found later.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

