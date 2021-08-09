Team USA paintballer fired from team after mocking teen hospitalised with Covid

A professional paintball player has been removed from her team after she appeared to mock a teenager sick with Covid-19 .

Former Team USA Paintball player Jessica Maiolo, 31, recently posted a TikTok video of herself commenting on 17-year-old David Espino, a high school student who was hospitalised with the virus. In the background of the video, a TV news broadcast shows David in a hospital bed.

“Ma’am, your kid does not need a Covid shot,” Ms Maiolo appeared to say with a smirk. “Your kid needs a f***in’ treadmill.”

The backlash was swift. Another TikTokker, @rx0rcist, reposted the video with her own commentary added in.

“Jessica, as a member of Team USA Paintball, I really don’t think you’re qualified to speak on public health issues,” @rx0rcist said. “Especially not when it’s to fat-shame a hospitalised teenager who probably didn’t have a say in his vaccination status.”

Ms Maiolo’s original video has since been deleted. But that didn’t stop TikTok users from condemning the joke in comments to @rx0rcist.

“I’ve seen so many videos of adults being mean to children and even babies because they are in the hospital with Covid,” one person wrote. “I don’t understand it.”

“What?” another user fumed. “I fully cannot believe she thought saying any of that on the internet was going to turn out good for her! Vile human!”

As the outrage grew, Team USA Paintball finally put out a statement saying Ms Maiolo had been removed from the team.

“Team USA Paintball has no tolerance for discrimination or bullying of any kind,” the team said. “Our investigation into the troubling conduct of Ms Maiolo has been concluded and we have decided to remove her from the team indefinitely.”

On Monday, Ms Maiolo released her own statement on Instagram, expressing “regret” over her attempt at humour.

“If I were to have such a moment again to convey my full thoughts, I would choose my words more carefully and consider how my opinions may affect others,” the athlete wrote. “It was never my intention to shame any individual … I know that there is much I may not know about the boy in the video and I do hope that he is well.”

David has reportedly recovered from the virus after a 10-day stay in the hospital, where he received oxygen therapy.