Pamela Anderson decries PR stunts after claims her relationship with Liam Neeson is fake: ‘no silly games being played’

Pamela Anderson has shut down critics who've dismissed her relationship with Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson as a simple publicity stunt to drive-up curiosity ahead of the film's release.

Anderson, 58, made the comments decrying PR stunts on Friday during her acceptance speech after she was awarded the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France.

She made clear that she has not, and never will, engage in publicity stunts to promote her work.

“I do not and will never feed into PR stunts,” she said. “That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.”

Anderson continued, saying that she will "fall in love again and again on screen" as "that is my job."

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson, apparently addressing recent reports her off-screen romance with ‘The Naked Gun’ costar Liam Neeson was fake, said, ‘I do not and will never feed into PR stunts.’ ( Getty Images )

A source told Page Six last month the romance isn’t just for the cameras.

“It’s very sincere how they feel,” the source said. “That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them.”

Anderson and Neeson star in the newly released film,The Naked Gun. Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson as the female lead.

Rumors have been swirling about a potential romance between the co-stars but hit a fever pitch after the film’s London premiere. While posing together on the carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back.

Speaking Friday of her portrayal of love on screen, Anderson said, "If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes," she said. "There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere.”

open image in gallery Anderson told Entertainment Weekly she and Neeson enjoyed spending time together off the set as well ( Getty Images )

US Weekly reported in July that the two were growing closer during the filming of The Naked Gun while discussing parenthood. Neeson has two children with his late wife, Natasha Richardson. Anderson has two sons with her ex-husband and legendary rocker Tommy Lee.

“I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors,” Neeson said during an appearance on Today. “It was like ‘Ooo, this is nice, let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did.”

Anderson told Entertainment Weekly that she and Neeson enjoyed spending time together off the set as well.

“We had many dinners out with the cast," she said. “I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’ during filming.”

open image in gallery Anderson, 58, made the comments on Friday during her acceptance speech after she was awarded the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France. ( Getty Images )

Anderson also made reference to a project she reportedly was meant to work on with iconic documentarian Werner Herzog. The project never materialized, but Anderson isn't ready to let it die.

“Wherever you are, I’m ready to dive into the end with any of you. It would be an honor and a privilege,” she said, referencing Herzog.

Herzog recently decided to give Instagram a whirl, launching his official page on the photo sharing app. His first video featured the documentary legend giving a brief introduction while a steak sizzled over a campfire near his feet.

Anderson's reemergence into Hollywood appears set to continue; she will have roles in upcoming films include Place to Be, Rosebush Pruning, Alma, and Love is Not the Answer, which will be written by Michael Cera, according to People. The Baywatch icon is also set to star opposite Guy Pearce as fugitive lovers in the film Queen of the Falls.