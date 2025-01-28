Why is Donald Trump threatening to ‘take back’ the Panama Canal?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s claims that he will push to "take back" the Panama Canal have spurred concerns that the United States could invade the Central American nation.

The US president has argued that Panama has broken a pledge of neutrality made when the United States transferred the canal, the world's second busiest interoceanic waterway, to Panama in 1999, falsely claiming that China is operating it.

The canal is operated by the Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government.

So why is Trump getting involved?

Why is the Canal key for the US?

open image in gallery Donald Trump addressed his territorial ambitions over the Panama Canal in his inaugural address. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The Panama Canal, a 51-mile artificial waterway that connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, saves ships thousands of miles and weeks of travel. Before it was built, ships had to make the long journey around the stormy tip of South America in order to travel by sea between the two oceans.

More than two-thirds of all cargo passing through the canal originates from or is destined for the United States.

The U.S. completed construction of the canal in the early 20th century, a project begun by France that cost more than 25,000 workers' lives.

Following pressure from anti-colonial movements, the U.S. signed treaties in 1977 granting Panama control and full sovereignty over the canal zone and guaranteeing its permanent neutrality. These took effect in 1999.

Between 2023 and 2024, a severe drought aggravated by climate change lowered the level of lakes feeding the canal, forcing its administrator to restrict transits and vessel draft, which increased costs and waiting times.

The passage restrictions were lifted late last year, but the waterway has not yet seen a full return of normal traffic as many shippers, especially bulk carriers and liquefied natural gas tankers, have continued taking alternative routes.

What is China’s involvement?

In his inaugural address last week, Trump repeated accusations he made following his election victory that Panama has ceded control of the canal to China. He has also said Chinese troops are stationed at the canal, without providing evidence.

Both Panama's government and the Chinese government have rejected those assertions.

CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK, a Hong Kong-based company, has for more than two decades operated the ports of Balboa and Cristobal at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances. The company is publicly listed and not financially tied to the Chinese government, though Hong Kong firms are subject to government oversight.

Private U.S. firm SSA Marine operates the MIT port on the Atlantic coast, Taiwan's Evergreen Group operates another Atlantic port known as CCT, and Singapore's PSA International operates the Rodman port on the Pacific coast, according to company and government websites.

China's economic influence has been growing in Latin America, fuelling worries in Washington that the resource-rich region will tilt to Chinese interests rather than those of the United States.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has asserted that the canal is and will continue to be Panamanian.

Panama's authorities recently announced an audit on CK Hutchison's operated ports, saying they are investigating the firm's compliance with concession agreements and whether it is adequately reporting its revenues and state payments.

CK Hutchison's local arm did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, but said in a statement it has paid the state hundreds of millions of dollars during its concession and that its labor force is 99.9 per cent Panamanian.

Trump has repeatedly complained that the fees charged to ships to use the canal are too high, and has accused Panama of levying unfair tariffs on U.S. goods.

"American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way and that includes the United States Navy," Trump said in the address.

Between the fiscal years ended in 2020 and 2023, the canal's toll revenue increased almost 26 per cent to $3.35 billion, according to its annual reports. In the fiscal year ended last September, the canal offset less vessel traffic with a water surcharge, which it combined with slot auctions that rose to as much as $4 million per vessel.

The canal's fees are not differentiated by a ship's flag, country of origin, or of destination. The United States does not have a relevant commercial fleet under its flag, and U.S. military ships enjoy priority of passage.

Mulino said the tariffs are carefully and transparently evaluated according to demand.

According to shipping experts and cargo movers, tolling fee increases have been applied in recent years by other key waterways amid demand spikes and geopolitical conflicts.

What comes next?

Trump's threat is already impacting Panama's debt rating. U.S. investment bank JPMorgan downgraded its recommendation on the country's bonds over threats to the canal, a key source of national income.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Panama between late January and early February, his first foreign visit in the post.

Immigration will be a focus of the trip.

Mulino, who took office last year, has taken a harder line on migration than his predecessor, agreeing to U.S.-funded deportation flights from Panama and installing barbed wire at the Darien Gap, a dangerous jungle route many migrants take crossing on foot out of South America on their way to the U.S. border.