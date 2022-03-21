Food product company Continental Mills has issued a recall on pancake mix across the US, over possible “Cable Fragments” found within the powder.

Two kinds of pancake mix have been recalled, including the Kroger Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix and the Great Value pancake and waffle mix, sold at Walmart, according to a statement from Continental Mills.

"Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product," Continental Mills said, reported the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

There have been no reported health incidents relating to the products or any contamination reported in the products as of yet, as Continental Mills acted quickly when it found out about the fragments.

"If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund," the company said in its recall.

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."

The FDA and Continental Mills are asking those who think they may have purchased the above good to throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix is packaged in a two-pound box (UPC 01111088219) and Walmart's Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix can be identified by UPC 078742370828. Both have Best By Dates of September 2023.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said there was a considerable decrease in food recalls during the pandemic, reported NPR. The FSIS declared 32 recalls in 2020 as opposed to 124 recalls in 2019. This is thought to be due to big changes in consumer behaviour.