Panera settles lawsuit with family of woman who died after drinking Charged Lemonade

Panera Bread has settled a lawsuit with the family of a woman with a heart condition who died after drinking a Charged Lemonade.

University of Pennsylvania student Sarah Katz went into cardiac arrest at the age of 21 in September 2022 hours after drinking the highly caffeinated beverage, the lawsuit states, according to NBC News.

Katz had a heart condition known as long QT syndrome type 1 and didn’t drink energy drinks following guidance from her doctors, the suit filed last year in Philadelphia said.

The lawsuit said Katz bought the drink in September 2022 – her roommate told NBC News that she went into cardiac arrest just hours later.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the student’s parents and is one of four lawsuits related to the Charged Lemonade. Another lawsuit stated that the drink was to blame for a man’s death in Florida and two other legal filings claimed that it caused permanent heart injuries.

In May, the company said it was discontinuing the drink.

More follows...