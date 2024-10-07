Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Panera settles lawsuit with family of woman who died after drinking Charged Lemonade

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Monday 07 October 2024 15:33
Close
Related video: Panera Bread adds ‘Charged Lemonade’ warning

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Panera Bread has settled a lawsuit with the family of a woman with a heart condition who died after drinking a Charged Lemonade.

University of Pennsylvania student Sarah Katz went into cardiac arrest at the age of 21 in September 2022 hours after drinking the highly caffeinated beverage, the lawsuit states, according to NBC News.

Katz had a heart condition known as long QT syndrome type 1 and didn’t drink energy drinks following guidance from her doctors, the suit filed last year in Philadelphia said.

The lawsuit said Katz bought the drink in September 2022 – her roommate told NBC News that she went into cardiac arrest just hours later.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the student’s parents and is one of four lawsuits related to the Charged Lemonade. Another lawsuit stated that the drink was to blame for a man’s death in Florida and two other legal filings claimed that it caused permanent heart injuries.

In May, the company said it was discontinuing the drink.

More follows...

