A Detroit police officer left a judge speechless when he showed up for a Zoom hearing wearing his uniform top and badge — but no pants.

Officer Matthew Jackson from the Detroit Police Department appeared in the 36th District Court via Zoom on Monday for a reckless driving and public intoxication case, according to a video of the hearing posted to YouTube.

However, when Jackson appeared on camera, he was wearing his official police button-up uniform shirt, badge, and boxers, but no pants.

Judge Sean Perkins took immediate notice of the bizarre fashion choice, stumbling over his words for a moment before asking, “You got some pants on, officer?”

“No, sir,” Jackson then told the judge before moving his phone closer to his body so that only the upper portion of his body was visible.

open image in gallery A Detroit police officer left a judge in shock after he appeared on a Zoom call for a hearing wearing his police uniform top, including his badge, and his boxers ( 36th District Court /YouTube )

A lawyer taking part in the hearing then appeared with a bewildered expression on her face.

Despite the awkward moment, the judge continued with the case without further mention of the bizarre incident.

Jackson did not appear on the Zoom call again during the hearing. It was not immediately clear why he was not wearing pants during the call. The Independent has reached out to the Detroit Police Department for comment.

“Casual business attire is preferred” inside the courtroom, according to the 36th District Court website.

“Prohibited attire includes shorts (cut-offs), skorts, sleeveless shirts (tank tops), hats/caps (except those worn for cultural or religious purposes) and other clothing which is not suitable in a Court or any other professional environment.”