Military veteran reunited with his wife weeks after ICE detention

The wife of a US Marine Corps veteran has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention, following advocacy from Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican.

Paola Clouatre, a Mexican national, had been among tens of thousands held in ICE custody as President Donald Trump’s administration continues its hardline immigration crackdown, pressing officers to arrest 3,000 people daily suspected of being in the US illegally.

Emails reviewed by The Associated Press show that Senator Kennedy’s office requested her release from the Department of Homeland Security last Friday, after a judge halted her deportation order earlier that week.

By Monday, Ms Clouatre was back home in Baton Rouge with her husband, Adrian Clouatre, and their two young children, having left a remote ICE detention centre in north Louisiana.

Christy Tate, a constituent services representative for Senator Kennedy, congratulated Adrian Clouatre on his wife's return, writing in an email: "I am so happy for you and your family. God is truly great!"

The family’s attorney, Carey Holliday, described Senator Kennedy’s office as "instrumental" in their engagement with the Department of Homeland Security. Senator Kennedy’s office did not provide further comment.

open image in gallery Marine Corps veteran Adrian Clouatre holds his 3-month-old daughter Lyn and his nearly two old son Noah at their home in Baton Rouge ( AP )

Another Louisiana Republican, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also intervened recently with the Department of Homeland Security to secure the release of an Iranian mother from ICE detention following widespread outcry. The woman has lived for decades in New Orleans.

Kennedy has generally been a staunch supporter of Trump's immigration policies.

“Illegal immigration is illegal — duh,” Kennedy posted on his Facebook page on July 17, amid a series of recent media appearances decrying efforts to prevent ICE officers from making arrests. In April, however, he criticized the Trump administration for mistakenly deporting a Maryland man.

The Department of Homeland Security previously told The AP it considered Clouatre to be “illegally” in the country.

An email chain shared by Adrian Clouatre shows that the family's attorney reached out to Kennedy’s office in early June after Paola Clouatre was detained in late May.

Tate received Paola Clouatre’s court documents by early July and said she then contacted ICE, according to the email exchange.

On July 23, an immigration judge halted Paola Clouatre’s deportation order. After Adrian Clouatre notified Kennedy's office, Tate said she “sent the request to release” Paola Clouatre to DHS and shared a copy of the judge's motion with the agency, emails show.

In an email several days later, Tate said that ICE told her it “continues to make custody determinations on a case-by-case basis based on the specific circumstances of each case” and had received the judge's decision from Kennedy's office “for consideration."

The next working day, Paola Clouatre was released from custody.

“We will continue to keep you, your family and others that are experiencing the same issues in our prayers," Tate said in an email to Adrian Clouatre. “If you need our assistance in the future, please contact us."

open image in gallery US Marine Corps veteran Adrian Clouatre was worried about his wife Paola

Paola Clouatre had been detained by ICE officers on May 27 during an appointment related to her green card application.

She had entered the country as a minor with her mother from Mexico more than a decade ago and was legally processed while seeking asylum, she, her husband and her attorney say. But Clouatre's mother later failed to show up for a court date, leading a judge to issue a deportation order against Paola Clouatre in 2018, though by then she had become estranged from her mother and was homeless.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Clouatre's release.

Adrian Clouatre said he wished the agency would "actually look at the circumstances” before detaining people like his wife. “It shouldn't just be like a blanket ‘Oh, they’re illegal, throw them in ICE detention.'”

Reunited with her breastfeeding infant daughter and able to snuggle with her toddler son, Paola Clouatre told AP she feels like a mother again.

“I was feeling bad,” she said of detention. “I was feeling like I failed my kids.”

It will likely be a multi-year court process before Paola Clouatre's immigration court proceedings are formally closed, but things look promising, and she should be able to obtain her green card eventually, her attorney said.

For now, she's wearing an ankle monitor, but still able to pick up life where she left off, her husband says. The day of her arrest in New Orleans, the couple had planned to sample some of the city's famed French pastries known as beignets and her husband says they'll finally get that chance again: “We're going to make that day up.”

Senator's office requests mother's release from ICE custodyBack with her children