A missing Florida woman has been identified in video footage showing her swimming and wading in a river on the day she disappeared.

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa vanished on 18 December after visiting Wekiwa Springs State Park north of Orlando.

The 31-year-old can also be seen in two photos taken by hikers that day.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Ms Miranda-Rosa, who was last seen at home in Orlando on 17 December, have been positively identified as the woman seen swimming in the Wekiva River in the 18 December video.

The Sheriff’s office said they plan to search four and a half miles of the river around the area where Ms Miranda-Rosa was seen, using camera equipment that “has the capability to see into hard-to-reach areas that cannot be explored by standard scuba equipment”.

Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park on 21 December, but no other indication of her location has been found.

Paola Miranda-Rosa can be seen in photos taken by hikers on 18 December (Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Ms Miranda-Rosa had lunch with her mother and uncle on 17 December and went to the state park the following day.

“After that Paola has just vanished,” her sister Andrea Miranda said, according to the paper. “The park has been completely searched. She’s not there. At this point, we’re searching everywhere for her.”

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa disappeared on 18 December after visiting Wekiwa Springs State Park (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Her mother, Ivonne Rosa, told Telemundo 31 that her daughter’s past mental health problems could have been a part of her getting lost, but it remains unclear if it’s a factor in her disappearance. She added that her daughter may need help finding her way back home.

Foul play isn’t suspected, the Sheriff’s office has said.

For three days last month, more than 150 law enforcement officers searched the park using planes, drones, boats, scuba divers, bloodhounds, and volunteers riding on horses.

Speaking in Spanish in a YouTube video posted in December, Ms Rosa said her daughter “had already bought her Christmas presents for her doggies”.

“She never used to go out and leave her dogs alone at her house,” she added. “She left with the purpose of returning to her home. We do not know what happened that she did not return, she did not go back to her house.”

Ms Miranda-Rosa’s father, Gustavo Miranda, told Telemundo 31: “We love you, we love you, we are waiting for you. Everyone. Family, your friends, and people who don’t even know you.”

“We’re not giving up,” Mr Miranda said last month. “We don’t want anybody to give up. We want you to know that Paola was extremely loved. She loved us.”

Ms Miranda-Rosa has been described as being 4 foot 10 (147 cm) and around 145 pounds (66 kg). Her hair is reported to be “reddish-violet” in colour and she has brown eyes, according to The Sentinel.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information about the disappearance to call 407-348-2222.