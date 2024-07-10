Park rangers demand visitors stop leaving used toilet paper behind in Yosemite

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Officials at California’s Yosemite National Park are calling out an “all too familiar” sight — used toilet paper left behind by visitors.

National Park Service officials posted photos on Instagram on Monday that showed a pile of used toilet paper along with a full roll in a wilderness area near Rancheria Falls.

“Picture this: Yosemite’s majestic wilderness, stunning vistas, and... surprise! Used toilet paper waving hello near Rancheria Falls— a full roll too,” park officials wrote alongside the photos. “Unfortunately, this is a sight that’s become all too familiar in Yosemite, even in wilderness areas.”

Rangers are reminding visitors who bring toilet paper into the park to pack it back out with them when they leave.

“You can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don’t have to look at it. Because really, nobody wants to stumble upon a surprise package left behind by an anonymous outdoor enthusiast,” park officials said.

Rangers also warned visitors not to bury their toilet paper, because “it’s easily exposed by weather and erosion, and animals can dig it up and disperse it long before it decomposes,” which officials said could take between one and three years.

“Some animals may even use it for nesting material (ew). Let’s keep things clean and classy out there, by packing out whatever you carry in,” park officials wrote. “Follow #LeaveNoTrace ethics to be sure our adventures make memories, not messes!”