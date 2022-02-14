The father of one of the children killed in the Parkland high school massacre has been led away by police after he scaled a huge crane outside the White House on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting.

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, posted a video on Twitter at around 6:54am showing himself dressed in a hard hat and high vis jacket on top of the construction crane.

“The whole world will listen to Joaquin today. He has a very important message,” he tells the camera.

“I asked for a meeting with Joe Biden a month ago, never got that meeting.”

Mr Oliver pointed out that there was a heavy police presence below as he captioned the post “Happy valentines.”

Mr Oliver unfurled a huge banner on the crane, showing a picture of Joaquin and reading:

He and another unidentified person who had joined him on the crane were seen climbing down at around 9:30am and were taken into custody by police, reported Wesh.com.

Monday marks four years to the day that Joaquin was one of the 17 victims murdered in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Joaquin, who was 17 at the time, was shot multiple times by 19-year-old gunman Nicolas Cruz along a third-floor hallway moments after leaving a creative writing lesson.

Mr Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of first-degree attempted murder last year.

Back in early December, Mr Oliver travelled from his home in Florida to Washington DC to stage a days-long protest outside the White House.

The grieving father vowed to stay put outside the White House until he got a meeting with President Joe Biden about tackling what he described as America’s gun violence epidemic.

Mr Oliver told The Independent at the time that he leaped into action after seeing more families torn apart by gun violence as four students were killed and seven other people were hospitalised in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on 30 November.

“When I saw the response from the president with a simple ‘our hearts are with the families’, that’s when I thought we’re not moving forward,” he said at the time.

“We are letting this happen and we’re just waiting for the next one to happen and the next one.

“As a nation it’s like it’s being accepted that this happens.”

Mr Oliver said that he and his wife met with Mr Biden when he was running for president and the then-candidate had promised them that tackling gun violence would be a main priority if he was elected.

The parents then campaigned to get him in the White House based on this promise - a promise he now feels has been broken.

“He told us he had battled against the NRA and the gun industry before and so knew how to do it and would do it again,” said Mr Oliver.

“I don’t see any responses from the administration that shows this really is a priority.”

The president released a statement on Monday about the Parkland shooting anniversary and doubled down on his plans to combat the nation’s escalating gun violence.

“On this difficult day, we mourn with the Parkland families whose lives were upended in an instant; who had to bury a piece of their soul deep in the earth,” he said.

“We pray too for those still grappling with wounds both visible and invisible. And, as we remember those lost in Parkland, we also stand with Americans in every corner of our country who have lost loved ones to gun violence or had their lives forever altered by a shooting, in tragedies that made headlines and in ones that did not.

“Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all.

“Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.”

The president touted the efforts he has made so far to combat gun crime including a crackdown on ghost guns but reiterated his call for Congress to drive real change by passing legislation.

“I have put forward a comprehensive plan to reduce gun crime that includes curbing the proliferation of “ghost” guns, cracking down on gun dealers who willfully violate the law, issuing model extreme risk protection order legislation for states, and promoting safe firearm storage, among other efforts,” he said.

“I’ve asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half billion dollars for proven strategies we know reduce violent crime — accountable community policing and community violence interventions.

“I have also requested increased funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the US Marshals.

“And Congress must do much more — beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers.”