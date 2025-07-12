Parks and Recreation star’s mic-drop retort to ‘dumb people’ who think his Ron Swanson character was a Trump supporter
Offerman said that the character was held up by many for ‘the wrong reasons’ and misinterpreted the Libertarian who was ‘cool with everyone’
Nick Offerman has given a comprehensive response to “dumb people” who have long-since claimed that his fan favorite character on sitcom Parks and Recreation would have been a supporter of Donald Trump.
Offerman, who played the gruff, manly, mustachioed Ron Swanson on the show, said that the character was held up by many for “the wrong reasons” and misinterpreted the Libertarian who was “cool with everyone.”
“Like, dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for Trump,” he said in a recent interview with Indie Wire.
“And I don’t deign to answer myself. I take it to Mike Schur, the main creator of Ron, and he said, ‘Swanson would’ve despised Trump, because Ron loved capitalism. And Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is to go into public service.’
“He would think he’s an absolute idiot. He would also despise him because he’s disrespectful to women and many others. And that’s just an example of all the people and value sets that Ron would despise, because Ron is a good person.”
Offerman has previously been outspoken about the misuse of his character online.
Last month he responded to a homophobic post by Michael Flynn Jr., the son of Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor.
On the first day of Pride Month, Flynn Jr. shared an edited clip from Parks and Recreation of Offerman’s curmudgeonly Ron Swanson angrily chucking an old computer monitor into the garbage — with the monitor replaced with a rainbow Pride flag.
“Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month,” Flynn Jr. wrote.
“Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f***. #HappyPride,” Offerman replied.
