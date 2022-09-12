World-first ‘living tissue’ partial heart transplant saves newborn baby
A partial heart transplant using living tissue, thought to be the first in the world, has saved a newborn baby.
Owen Monroe was born in April of this year at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina with a lethal heart condition. Four months after the surgery, his parents say his recovery is going well.
Following his birth, Owen was diagnosed with truncus arteriosus – meaning that two of the arteries entering his heart had been fused together, Duke Health has said. One of the valves in his heart also had a leak. His parents were told that he was in need of a transplant.
More follows...
