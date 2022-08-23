Parvovirus: What is the virus vets think may behind recent puppy deaths?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canine parvovirus can is a highly contagious disease found in dogs, with those who are unvaccinated or younger than four months being most at risk.

Dog owners have been encouraged to get their pets vaccinated amid dozens of deaths, mainly among puppies, in Michigan that has yet to be explained.

About 30 dogs are believed to have died of an unconfirmed disease in Otsego County since June, MLive reported on Monday. Deaths have also been reported more than 100 miles north in Clare County,The Detroit Free Press reports.

Mainly dogs under the age of two have died from the unconfirmed disease, county officials said. One pet was four years old.

‘We haven’t heard of any that have survived’

“We haven’t heard of any that have survived,” said Melissa Fitzgerald, a director at Otsego County Animal Shelter, to MLive.

She added in comments to 9&10 News that initial testing suggested that parvovirus, a gastronomical illness, was detected in some of the dogs during a necropsy after testing had shown a negative result.

“Some of them were taken to veterinarians and were tested negative for parvo, however, there was a couple of necropsies that were done down at Michigan State University, and they came back positive for parvo,” Ms Fitzgerald said. “It is more than likely a strain of parvo that is not coming up positive in a test, so just a different strain we are seeing.”

Signs of infection include vomiting and bloody stools

Officials say symptoms have appeared similar to parvovirus, which is often fatal. Signs of an infection include vomiting and bloody stools.

According to MLive, dogs have mostly died within three days of falling ill with the unconfirmed disease.

Other signs include sluggishness, unwillingness to eat, pain and bloating in the abdomen. Vomiting and diahrrea can lead to dehydration with harm to the intestines and immune system possibly leading to septic shock, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

In a statement addressing the dog deaths on Monday, the Michigan agriculture department said initial testing had shown that the dogs had died of a “parvovirus-like” illness, with similar symptoms, but that testing and further analysis was needed to confirm the type of disease.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation, but some of the first samples submitted to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory were positive for canine parvovirus,” said state veterinarian Nora Wineland. “However, there are more results pending and more to be learned.”

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated among the dead

Both puppies vaccinated and unvaccinated against parvovirus and other illnesses were among the fatalities from the outbreak, according to reports. Dog owners have been encouraged to ensure their pets are up to date with vaccinations for all canine illnesses.

“Parvo also stays in the environment for at least a year, so if it gets into your lawn, your dirt around your property, you can clean and clean and clean, but you could probably expect it there,” Ms Fitzgerlad added in comments to 9&10.

Michigan’s agriculture department said the parvovirus cannot be transmitted to humans or other animals.

How it spreads

Dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts are affected by the virus and it can spread directly from one dog to another as well as via contact with contaminated faeces, or a dog’s surroundings and sometimes from contact people that may be carrying the virus on their hands and clothes, according to the AVMA.

The virus can travel via the surfaces in a kennel and bowls for water and food. The virus can endure hot, cold, humid, and dry conditions. It can also stay alive for extended periods. As little as trace amounts of faeces from a dog carrying the virus can infect other dogs.

The virus spreads to different areas on the hair and feet of the dogs and can also travel via contaminated objects.

Most deaths take place within two to three days

“Most deaths from parvovirus occur within 48 to 72 hours following the onset of clinical signs. If your puppy or dog shows any of these signs, you should contact your veterinarian immediately,” the website for the AVMA states.

No drug available for the virus

No drugs are available to treat the virus and treatment focuses on preventing dehydration and helping the dog’s immune system beat the infection.

“Sick dogs should be kept warm and receive good nursing care. When a dog develops parvo, treatment can be very expensive, and the dog may die despite aggressive treatment,” the AVMA says. As many as 90 per cent of dogs can survive with the correct treatment if it starts early enough.

“Puppies should receive a dose of canine parvovirus vaccine between 14 and 16 weeks of age, regardless of how many doses they received earlier, to develop adequate protection,” the AVMA states, noting that vaccination and proper hygiene are vital prevention measures. Updated vaccinations for adult dogs are also important.

Until a dog is fully vaccinated, “owners should use caution when bringing their pet to places where young puppies congregate,” the AVMA warns.